LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Study shows menopausal hormone therapy not linked to increased risk for dementia

(WJHG)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Menopausal hormone therapy, or hormone replacement therapy, has not been linked to increased risks of developing dementia overall, according to a study published in the BMJ medical journal.

According to the study, conducted in the United Kingdom, a decreased global risk of dementia was found among cases and controls younger than 80 years who had been taking oestrogen-only therapy for 10 years or more.

The study did show a slightly increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among long term users of oestrogen-progestogen therapies.

According to the study’s conclusion: This study gives estimates for risks of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in women exposed to different types of menopausal hormone therapy for different durations and has shown no increased risks of developing dementia overall. It has shown a slightly increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among long term users of oestrogen-progestogen therapies.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Brandon Chase Bass, 28.
UPDATE: Columbiana man arrested for murder
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination

Latest News

A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford shows long COVID is worse than many...
New Study: Long COVID worse than many thought
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Dr. Free celebrates lower COVID numbers.
See why an RMC doctor is celebrating good news
Local health official says get the booster if you qualify, but no need to get it immediately