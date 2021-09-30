Study shows menopausal hormone therapy not linked to increased risk for dementia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Menopausal hormone therapy, or hormone replacement therapy, has not been linked to increased risks of developing dementia overall, according to a study published in the BMJ medical journal.

According to the study, conducted in the United Kingdom, a decreased global risk of dementia was found among cases and controls younger than 80 years who had been taking oestrogen-only therapy for 10 years or more.

The study did show a slightly increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among long term users of oestrogen-progestogen therapies.

According to the study’s conclusion: This study gives estimates for risks of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in women exposed to different types of menopausal hormone therapy for different durations and has shown no increased risks of developing dementia overall. It has shown a slightly increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease among long term users of oestrogen-progestogen therapies.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.