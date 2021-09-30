See why an RMC doctor is celebrating good news

LawCall
Dr. Free celebrates lower COVID numbers.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A rare moment of joy in the last 18 months for medical professionals Wednesday at RMC Medical.

Doctors are typically somber on their briefings, but RMC had good news to share.

Hospitalizations statewide have gone down as well as the test positivity rate, and hospitals within the RMC system are mirroring those trends.

Dr. Almena Free says more resources are now available, but they are still dealing with bed shortages and the nursing shortage.

Dr. Free says they have 48 patients and three units open to treat COVID patients, and were even able to close one of their units as patient counts decrease.

She was also happy to report just 11 patients in their COVID ICU and only 6 admissions in the past 24 hours, much better numbers than just weeks ago.

“We have good news.... all I can say is thank you, and you know who we are thanking, the numbers are getting better,” said Dr. Free.

She encouraged people to remain vigilant so that doctors can have more moments of relief like that one.

