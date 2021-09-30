LawCall
Rising Star: Ally Marie Skelton

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ally Marie Skelton!

Ally Marie is a senior at Northside High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is the Northside High School Mascot, an ambassador, and President of the Honor Society and choir. Outside of school, she is part of her church praise and worship team and Youth Evangelistic Team. She also assists with afterschool programs and always gives back to the community.

Ally Marie, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

