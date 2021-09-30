LawCall
Advertisement

Pastor: First Baptist Church Montgomery ‘attacked by arsonist’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.

The fire happened on South Perry Street at First Baptist Church. According to Lead Pastor Mark L. Bethea, overnight, someone entered the church and attempted to start several fires: Inside the main sanctuary, the historic Stakely sanctuary and some office spaces.

Bethea said the fires had varying success. The reception office was destroyed and there were several burn spots on the carpet of both sanctuaries. Fire also damaged a few pews in the main sanctuary and smoke and soot are throughout the church.

Posted by First Baptist Church Montgomery on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thankfully, Bethea said the church uses flame-retardant carpets, so the sanctuaries’ fires did not spread.

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say more information is expected to be released today.

“It could have been much worse,” Bethea said.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who attends the church, responded to the news saying:

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of this hateful act upon my church. I’m grateful to Pastor Mark’s leadership and response to such a hurtful moment in our community.”

Services Sunday will remain as scheduled, Bethea added. The church is still planning to partake in the Lord’s Supper as a church and celebrate “the Lord’s goodness” despite life’s speed bumps.

According to its website, the church was constituted in November 1829 beginning with four charter members. In the 191 years since the beginning, the church has called a few locations home and been the participant in a number of expansions.

