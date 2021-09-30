New Study: Long COVID worse than many thought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford shows long COVID is worse than many thought.

Long COVID refers to people that were infected and continued to have health issues long after the infection. Out of 270,000 people about 37% who had COVID said they continued to have health symptoms three to six months after first becoming infected.

Leigh Gordon is a mother of two boys who got infected with COVID-19 in May of 2020. Gordon still had symptoms in August of that year and had to be hospitalized. She says it has been an ongoing issue. “I’ve had four relapses since August of 2020. Where my body has gone numb from my neck down to my feet.” Gordon said.

The Oxford study did not reveal what causes long COVID, how severe it is or how long it will last but it is far longer than the flu. Jefferson County’s Health Officer was surprised by the large number of patients who were still having problems stemming from COVID. “It’s hard to study this because some of the symptoms are common symptoms that are in the general population. Sometimes caused by other viral illnesses.” Dr. Mark Wilson said

Long COVID can include a variety of symptoms that includes fatigue, breathing problems, headaches, and abdominal issues. “A lot of people do have long term symptoms from COVID that can last at least for several months. You never know who is going to get it and who is not. You don’t know who is going to have severe complications and who will have minor complications.” Wilson said.

The study found older people have more severe symptoms but even children had mild symptoms.

Gordon read about the report, and she hoped researchers continue to take a deeper look into long COVID.

“I definitely agree with the article. I personally know people who are having lasting effects who were completely healthy before they had COVID.” Gordon said.

Gordon was recently fully vaccinated. She says she is doing better of late even resuming her passion for running. “I discovered taking vitamin D-3 daily help to prevent the relapses. I haven’t had a relapse in four months.” Gordon said.

Dr. Wilson said his main advice do all you can not to get COVID. Get vaccinated. Wear masks and remain socially distant. The study also told parents to do all they can to get their children vaccinated so they won’t end up having long term symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.