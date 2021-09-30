LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County detectives.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Corydon teenager who was reported missing was found dead by Harrison County detectives. The Harrison County Coroner’s Office has determined his death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

Jacob McCarty, 14, was last seen at his home on September 21. Jacob went to walk his German Shepherd, Isabella, that afternoon and never returned home, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

One week later, the sheriff’s office received a new tip from someone who saw Jacob walking his dog along I-64 heading west around 5 p.m. last Tuesday.

Detectives worked with a nearby business to review security camera footage that confirmed a person walking in that location. Officers began to search the new area for Jacob and his dog.

The bodies of Jacob and his dog Isabella were found near a wooded area off of I-64 just west of the Harrison County Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

After reviewing the scene with the Harrison County Coroner and Indiana State Police, the sheriff’s office said foul play is currently not suspected. The manner of death is currently pending, awaiting results of further forensic testing.

The arrangements for the necropsy of Jacob’s dog Isabella are being handled by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Jacob’s father has been notified and provided all information by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

“We ask that each of you pray for Jacob’s father and all those involved in his life,” Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “This is a devastating time and a hard road that follows for Jacob’s loved ones.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination
Brandon Chase Bass, 28.
UPDATE: Columbiana man arrested for murder