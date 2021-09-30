Man found shot dead in B’ham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the death of a man found dead in a home in the 4000 block of Kingston Ave. Thursday morning.

A member of the community called the police after seeing the victim laying on the ground through the window.

Police arrived to find the victim inside, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

