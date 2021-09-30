LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne Couzens appeared at London's Central Criminal Court charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Couzens has pleaded guilty to the charges.(Metropolitan Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A serving London police officer was sentenced Thursday to a whole life sentence for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman in a case that shocked the nation.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of using his police identification and COVID-19 laws to trick 33-year-old Sarah Everard into his car in a false arrest as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard on the pretext that she broke lockdown rules, drove her far outside the capital and then raped and killed her.

Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges of abduction, rape and murder.

Justice Adrian Fulford said the circumstances of the case are “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal.” He said Couzens went “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape,” having planned the crime in “unspeakably” grim detail.

Everard’s body was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) southeast of London, a week after she went missing. Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her before setting fire to the body.

Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and had worked as part of a team protecting diplomatic locations in central London. He had worked an overnight shift at the U.S. Embassy on the day he kidnapped Everard.

The Metropolitan Police has said it was “sickened, angered and devastated” by how one of its own was responsible for the crime.

In the aftermath of Everard’s killing, many questions were raised about trust in police and how police vet their officers. Some also criticized Scotland Yard for not doing enough to protect women and girls and tackle allegations of sexual violence.

After Couzens’ arrest, it emerged that he had been accused of indecent exposure at least twice years before he murdered Everard, and police is being investigated over whether the allegations were dealt with properly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination
Folks reportedly refusing to be put on ventilator
Some COVID patients around the world are refusing ventilators

Latest News

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19
The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $620 million for Saturday's drawing.
Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M