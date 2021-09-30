LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local health official says get the booster if you qualify, but no need to get it immediately

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 booster doses are now recommended and available to many.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said if you qualify for the dose, get it, but he says it’s OK if it’s not immediately.

“I don’t think people need to panic and be in a frenzy,” Hicks said.

Hicks said it is important to get the dose, but you don’t have to rush. He said the booster will help increase protection against mild infection and hospitalizations. He said your immunity wanes after six months, but it won’t keep plummeting downwards. Hicks said it will level off and stay steady, so you still have more protection than if you were unvaccinated.

“Even with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, you have phenomenal protection, we are just trying to make it even better,” Hicks said. “If you already have some level of protection and I give you a booster dose, that will further give you protection from being hospitalized.”

Dr. Hicks says the older you are and if you have more underlying conditions, your individual risk does go up. He said you should get the shot if you qualify, but he said only if you got Pfizer. There are no recommendations yet for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
Head start closing
UPDATE: JCCEO Head Start Center in Crestwood set to reopen
Man killed in train accident
Man killed by train in Birmingham
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide

Latest News

Jefferson County health officials see increase in vaccination numbers after booster approval
Dr. Free celebrates lower COVID numbers.
See why an RMC doctor is celebrating good news
Nursing home residents will have booster shots come to them
Jefferson County Schools to require masks past Oct. 1