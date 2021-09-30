Local health official says get the booster if you qualify, but no need to get it immediately

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 booster doses are now recommended and available to many.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said if you qualify for the dose, get it, but he says it’s OK if it’s not immediately.

“I don’t think people need to panic and be in a frenzy,” Hicks said.

Hicks said it is important to get the dose, but you don’t have to rush. He said the booster will help increase protection against mild infection and hospitalizations. He said your immunity wanes after six months, but it won’t keep plummeting downwards. Hicks said it will level off and stay steady, so you still have more protection than if you were unvaccinated.

“Even with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, you have phenomenal protection, we are just trying to make it even better,” Hicks said. “If you already have some level of protection and I give you a booster dose, that will further give you protection from being hospitalized.”

Dr. Hicks says the older you are and if you have more underlying conditions, your individual risk does go up. He said you should get the shot if you qualify, but he said only if you got Pfizer. There are no recommendations yet for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

