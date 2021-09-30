LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.
Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.(Gray DC)
By Karen Daborowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities. The GOP won by a score of 13-12.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity first took place in 1909 and has been an annual event since. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, fans filled Nationals Park to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Joe Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke to the lawmakers who participated in the game.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
Head start closing
UPDATE: JCCEO Head Start Center in Crestwood set to reopen
Man killed in train accident
Man killed by train in Birmingham
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide

Latest News

Jefferson County health officials see increase in vaccination numbers after booster approval
Local health official says get the booster if you qualify, but no need to get it immediately
Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game