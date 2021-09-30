LawCall
Jefferson County still waiting to spend COVID funds

Jefferson County hasn't spent their allotment of the funds from the American Rescue Plan
By Alan Collins
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama received about $2 billion in the American Rescue Plan. Jefferson County’s allotment is about $128 million dollars, but so far the money hasn’t been spent.

Jefferson County planned to spend much of the money on infrastructure issues like sewer overflows. This is a major problem for the county’s aging sewer system.

Cities and counties receive about half of their allotment this year and the other half next year. The Alabama legislature is expected to meet and give final approval. They will have until 2024 to spend the funds. Jefferson County and other counties and cities are still waiting on spending the money.

“We are waiting on a final ruling from the treasury department. Once we get that everything will be allocated and spent accordingly to the benefits of the citizens of Jefferson County.” Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner said.

Stephens said their biggest concern is making sure all of the funds are used appropriately and legally since the county will be held responsible and required to repay any funds if they are misused.

