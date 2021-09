BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Southbound lanes on I-59 are closed at Chalkville Mtn. Rd. due to a major crash.

The crash involves four vehicles and and one of them crossed the median.

Northbound and southbound lanes were initially both closed, but NB has since reopened.

Please avoid the area.

