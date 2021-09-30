LawCall
Hale County Principal warns students, parents about Tik Tok challenge punishments

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The principal of Hale County Middle School became concerned after some students participated in a TikTok challenge. He said bathrooms getting damaged was just some of the trouble they addressed.

Eric Perry decided to take action after learning a challenge that starts next month involves students smacking teachers. He released a message last week telling people that wouldn’t be tolerated. Earlier this month, someone tore soap dispensers off bathroom walls and smeared waste on toilets and left in trash cans. They also left trash in front of the school.

Perry warned kids and parents that students who take part in those activities could be suspended, sent to alternative school or expelled along with facing criminal charges. “Let them know kind of where we stood with everything and we want to do everything we can to make sure the school is safe, clean and there’s certain behavior we feel is very inappropriate,” Eric Perry, Principal of Hale County Middle School explained.

Perry said they made some changes to address concerns including starting a student leadership team that works with staff at Hale County Middle School to address potential problems.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

