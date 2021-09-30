First Alert for widely scattered showers in west AL today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday and last day of September! We are starting out the day warm and a little muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some spots so slow down if you encounter any reduced visibility. Any fog that develops this morning should be out of here by 8-9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama with a band of showers in parts of Mississippi. Light rain is likely to move into parts of west Alabama during the morning and early afternoon hours. Rain chances today around 30%. Most of the rain that develops today should remain west of I-65. Areas farther east will see lower chances for rain today. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid 80s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Most of the rain should be out of here by this evening. Plan for temperatures in the 70s with mostly dry conditions around 6-7 PM.

Mostly Dry Conditions Friday and Saturday: Bulk of rain will likely remain to our west tomorrow and Saturday keeping us mostly dry. We should see a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky for both days. Temperatures are forecast to remain above average. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in far northwest Alabama, but most of us will remain dry. If you have any evening plans Friday, plan for a partly cloudy sky and muggy conditions with temperatures in the 70s. High school football games are looking great, but it won’t have that fall feel like it did last week.

College Football Weather: The weather is looking decent for all college football games this weekend. Alabama has a big game hosting Ole Miss Saturday afternoon. Plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff. It should remain mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by the end of the game. Good idea to apply sunscreen and grab a hat and sunglasses. UAB will finally play at home for the first time at Protective Stadium at 6 PM against Liberty. Weather should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Kickoff temperatures should start in the low to mid 80s and cool into the 70s by the end of the game. Auburn will travel to LSU to play a big game Saturday night. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll feel muggy in Baton Rouge with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front early next week. Rain chances are forecast to increase across Central Alabama Sunday into Monday. I’ve increased our rain chance to 30-40% for Sunday as rain begins to move into west Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. Plan for increasing cloud cover with temperatures trending a little bit cooler. Highs on Sunday in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will end up even cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 70s thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. Rain chances have increased to 60% for Monday with rounds of scattered showers and a few storms. You might want to grab an umbrella for both days.

Rain Chances Possible Next Week: Next week’s weather is still uncertain as models are going back and forth on our rain chances. The GFS is hinting at an upper-level low stalling across the Southeast giving us chances for scattered showers and a few storms Tuesday through Thursday. The European model keeps us dry and cool. I’ve introduced a 30-40% chance for showers for the middle of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows could stay in the low 60s. If we trend drier, temperatures could end up cooler in the mornings. Continue to check back with us over the next couple of days as we fine tune this forecast.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Hurricane Sam in the Central Atlantic. It remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 145 mph as it moves to the northwest at 10-15 mph. It will likely remain a strong hurricane over the next several days as it moves northwards into the Atlantic Ocean. It could produce some high surf or rip current threats along the East Coast by this weekend, but it will not direct impact to land. Sam will likely remain east of Bermuda, but they could see some showers and gusty winds from the outer rain bands. Tropical Storm Victor developed yesterday evening in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Winds are up to 45 mph as it moves to the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in a few days. Good news with Victor is that it will not impact the United States. It is forecast to move into the northern Atlantic by early next week. The rest of the tropics remains quiet. No immediate threats or concerns to the United States over the next five to seven days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information

