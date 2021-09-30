Birmingham Squadron names color analyst

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced Thursday that Squadron broadcasts will be called by a two-man crew led by Alabama Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster Eli Gold and color analyst Rick Moody.

Moody is the former women’s basketball coach of the University of Alabama and most recently an assistant with Syracuse women’s basketball. Moody brings a wealth of basketball knowledge to the broadcast, including 17 years of coaching in the college ranks.

Moody began his career as a head coach with the University of Alabama women’s basketball team in 1989, where he coached for 16 seasons (1989-2005). Over his tenure at Alabama, Moody led the tide to 11 postseason appearances including five consecutive trips to the Sweet 16 and one Final Four in 1994.

“I’m so excited that Coach Moody is joining our Squadron broadcast team. His knowledge of the game is unsurpassed, and the way he can communicate his analysis to our viewers and listeners will make him a fan favorite,” said Eli Gold, who was announced as the official voice of the Squadron earlier this month. “I’ve shared broadcast booths with Rick Moody for years, and I’m thrilled that we will continue to be able to work together. The season can’t get here soon enough!”

Moody finished his time at Alabama with a 311-176 record, the most wins by a single coach in school history (men’s or women’s basketball). He also left his mark on school record books with 26 wins in the 1993-94 season, the most in Alabama history.

“First and foremost, thank you to the New Orleans Pelicans organization for placing the Squadron in Birmingham, Alabama,” said Moody. “To say I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the broadcast team alongside Eli Gold would be an understatement. I can’t wait to get started!”

