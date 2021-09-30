AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old girl in Shorterville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin of Shorterville.

Adrianna Griffin was last seen on September 30, 2021, at Abbey Creek in Shorterville, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said Adrianna is believed to be abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early twenties.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.