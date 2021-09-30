74th National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham will be in person

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 74th Annual National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham will be held in person in 2021 after being held virtually for the first time in its history because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will be held on November 11 in downtown Birmingham.

The parade will be back on the north side of downtown, following the original parade route, as in years prior to the interstate construction. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m., rain or shine!

Birmingham’s annual National Veterans Day Parade celebrates the national holiday signed into legislation by President Eisenhower in 1954 and is the longest-running parade in the country.

For more information, or to register, visit nationalveteransday.org.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.