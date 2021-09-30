LawCall
24-year-old woman dies following ATV accident in Greene County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 24-year-old woman died following an ATV accident on Saturday, September 25.

The two-vehicle crash happened before 9:00 p.m. on Greene County 20, approximately three miles north of Boligee, in Greene County.

Troopers said Wynisha Rebecca Howard, 24, of Faunsdale, was seriously injured when the Yamaha Raptor ATV she was riding on was struck by someone driving a Honda 400 ATV. Howard was taken to Greene County Hospital, where she died.


Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

In July there were two ATV-related deaths in two days.

