2 killed, 2 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed and two others injured in an early morning car crash on Wildwood Trace and University Boulevard East, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

The two-vehicle crash involved a car and a pickup truck and occurred sometime around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

University Boulevard East is closed between Wildwood Trace and B Branch Rd.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

