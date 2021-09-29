What will parking be like at Protective Stadium?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend upon protective stadium this weekend for the home opener against Liberty, and parking is a major concern.

The facility can hold about 45,000 people, but the parking plan only accounts for roughly 11,000, or so, spaces within a mile of the BJCC.

The BJCC’s planning team has partnered with a number of agencies including the City of Birmingham’s Traffic and Engineering Department, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Birmingham Police, and the Alabama Department of Transportation to develop the best plan to welcome visitors to the stadium.

Most of the parking can be found in the silver garage located directly across the street from Protective Stadium.

UAB provides a free game-day shuttle service beginning four hours prior and one hour following each game, departing from the Hill Student Center on campus.

Shuttle buses will travel on loop before and after the game, transporting attendees who park in the lots along 22nd Street North.

BJCC shared its updated parking plan earlier this week saying it has a couple of different layers to it.

“If you’re a UAB season ticket holder, or have purchased a ticket through UAB in advance, you have the opportunity to pre-purchase your parking,” said Executive Director and CEO of the BJCC Authority, Tad Snider.

“So, there’s parking lots to the East, to the West, and we’re pushing a lot of parking to the South. So, we’ve got about 11,500 spaces in the plan overall,” Snider said.

Fans are encouraged to use ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft to get to the stadium.

For more information on the shuttle service, or pre-purchasing your parking spot, visit protectivestadium.com.

