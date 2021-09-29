LawCall
UPDATE: Columbiana man arrested for murder

Brandon Chase Bass, 28.
Brandon Chase Bass, 28.(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office says a Columbiana man has been arrested for a murder that happened more than two months ago.

Authorities say 28-year-old Brandon Chase Bass was arrested on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a scene on Pine Street in Shelby on July 25th. There, deputies found 56-year-old David Yearber dead on the scene. So far, there is no word on Yearber’s cause of death.

Bass is currently in the Shelby County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information about this case to contact Investigator Williams at at jwilliams@shelbyso.com or 205-670-6283. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at this link.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shelby County 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday around 9 p.m. about an incident in the 100 block of Pine Street.

Deputies responded to the area and discovered a man with serious injuries. First Responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Police say 56-year-old David Allen Yearber, of Shelby, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Sheriff John Samaniego encourages anyone with information to please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at this link.

Police say more information will be released when it is available.

