Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Does COVID-19 natural immunity offer enough protection and for how long?

Studies show natural immunity from COVID-19 can be significant so some ask why vaccination is necessary.

Your body naturally produces antibodies to COVID-19 during infection.

Deputy state health officer, Dr. Karen Landers said the CDC reports the natural immunity can last about 90 days; other studies report several months.

However, Dr. Landers said the amount of natural immunity differs by the person.

“Asymptomatic or mild cases really don’t have very good immunity against Covid,” Dr. Landers said. “A person who has had more severe disease have probably better immunity, but again who would want to have severe disease. No one.”

Landers said everyone should get vaccinated even if you’ve had COVID-19 because the vaccine induced immunity is more predictable.

