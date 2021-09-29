LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pelham Police Officer who died after battling COVID-19 awarded officer of the year

Officer Juan Gomez
Officer Juan Gomez(Albertville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Juan Gomez was awarded the Shelby County Chamber Police Officer of the Year for Pelham at the annual Public Safety Luncheon.

Katie Gomez was with Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood to receive the award and received a standing ovation in the room.

As the Pelham Police Department tweeted: “He continues to impact people’s lives daily.”

Gomez, who was an 11 year veteran with the department, was exposed to COVID-19 while on duty. Gomez died after battling the disease in the hospital.

Cheatwood and described Gomez as a man who made so many smile. He worked with the bike patrol unit to help with community engagement and participated in some of the Special Olympic runs. He also served in the Army for eight years.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
Head start closing
UPDATE: JCCEO Head Start Center in Crestwood set to reopen
Man killed in train accident
Man killed by train in Birmingham
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

ADPH still pushing universal masking in schools
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 794K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
UAB has received it’s largest endowment gift ever: $100 million.
UAB gets largest gift in history
Taking flight - 101-year-old Veteran gets to fly in Cub
Taking flight - 101-year-old Veteran gets to fly in Cub