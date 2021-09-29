Jefferson County Schools to require masks past Oct. 1

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools leaders announced Wednesday that masks will continue to be mandatory past October 1st.

Here is the letter sent to parents and caregivers:

Dear JEFCOED Family,

Our current mask order runs through October 1st. We have decided that masks will continue to be mandatory past October 1st. We will continue to watch our data and have conversations with healthcare leaders to make the most informed decisions possible. I have every intention of shifting back to mask optional campuses, but we are not there yet.

Universal masking has allowed us to keep more students in class. We were able to adjust our close contact and exclusion from school procedures. Our close contact numbers and positive case count have both dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

As a reminder here are the current procedures that are in place:

Masks are mandatory for all individuals at all JEFCOED campuses during school hours.

Masks must continue to be worn on school buses. (This has been our policy since the first day of school.)

Masks will remain optional but recommended for all athletic and extracurricular activities. We will continue to follow all other points of emphasis from the AHSAA.

We all want to get back to normal! I want to get back to normal. I miss seeing the smiles on our students’ faces. Let’s all forge ahead and work together to make this possible in the near future.

Sincerely,

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin

The mask policy went into effect August 26.

