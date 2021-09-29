Jacksonville Fire Dept. receives grant for equipment

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Fire Department is getting a grant for $154,000 to purchase and upgrade their equipment in all of the fire stations.

They applied for the Firefighters Assistance grant with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to protect the public and first responders from fires and other related hazards.

“It’s something that’s open to all departments. Volunteer as well as career,” says Lieutenant J.D. Latta. “It’s available for apparatus purchases or tool purchases. This year we applied for one for hand tools and hose.”

The funds will also help purchase cameras that can be handheld or placed on helmets. They detect body heat and assist when people are trapped in emergency situations.

“New hose for our frontline apparatus. As well as for our reserves,” says Latta. “Also getting thermal imagers to use for victim search and for fire search in places that may be concealed. That will give us the ability to have a thermal imager on all of our fire apparatus.”

Latta is grateful because some of the equipment they are currently using is about two decades old. He knows they are long overdue for an upgrade.

“We have to budget wisely so it takes a big burden off the city and the taxpayers to get this grant. It benefits them greatly, having new hoses. It’s better. It’s better for us. Some of the hoses we have are upward 20 years old. Technology has changed so much.”

They’ve completed all the paperwork required, but they don’t have a date on when the funds will arrive.

