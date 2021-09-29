LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

For the Hunt

By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Radcliff Menge’s roots run deep in our state right down to the rivers which extend all the way to the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, but it was his days as an attorney in New York which led him to start his line of clothing named after the river where he grew up with his grandfather.

Radcliff explains how it all started, “Just a humble lawyer, cold on the streets of New York.”

Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

When we first heard of Tom Beckbe it was a one man, one coat, one room operation recalls Radcliff, “We were in a conference room in a warehouse off West Oxmoor in Western Birmingham.”

Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

Then a few years later, we toured the Mobile-Tensaw Delta with Jimbo Meador, wearing a cap named in his honor and Jimbo explained, “These Tom Beckbe long billed caps come in handy.”

Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

Radcliff’s wife Mary remembers that very first coat, “I had witnessed him shopping for a jacket and his frustration and so I always encouraged him to if you can’t find what you like, go for it and it was neat to watch the first one come to life.”

Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

Tom Beckbe has now moved indoors with a new location in Mountain Brook but is still focused on the great outdoors.

Radcliff brings us up to date, “Up until a month or two ago we didn’t have a storefront in Birmingham, but the product assortment was always driven by and continues to be driven by what do people in this area, what are they looking for both sporting gear and for casual lifestyle gear.”

Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

Mary has been with Radcliff from the beginning of both the franchise and the family, “I remember the very first Tensaw Jacket very well because it arrived at our home within days of our first son’s arrival. So, I’ve always been able to remember precisely that moment because our son came just a few days later.”

Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

Today, Tom Beckbe’s roots remain as deep as the name in the jacket as Radcliff relates the secret behind the name, “Tom Beckbe is the old French name for the Tombigbee River, and we just borrowed it. Nobody was using it anymore and turned him into a person based a little bit on my own experience growing up hunting with my grandfather just north of Mobile.”

Tom Beckbe
Tom Beckbe(WBRC)

Mary was instrumental in picking the name as well, “One day we saw Tom Beckbe as one word and I said, ‘Let’s separate it ' and here we are.

Radcliff looks back and says, “The company’s come a long way. The product assortment has come a long way and it’s been a fun last few years.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
Head start closing
UPDATE: JCCEO Head Start Center in Crestwood set to reopen
Man killed in train accident
Man killed by train in Birmingham
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
NEW DETAILS: Ex-husband kills Phenix City woman, boyfriend and unborn child in murder-suicide
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say

Latest News

A lifesaving treatment for a four-year-old girl from Winfield is at a standstill now after her...
Family gets insurance cooperation for 4-year-old’s historical lifesaving treatment
We’re just days away from the first home game of the season at Protective Stadium, and local...
Mugshots anticipates booming weekend with Protective Stadium home opener
Chief D.P. Smith
Fultondale Police chief to retire after 35 years in law enforcement
We’re days away from ushering in a new era for Birmingham and UAB football with the opening of...
Here’s a look at the journey of Birmingham’s new downtown stadium