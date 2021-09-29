First Alert for a stray shower or storm in west Alabama today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We are starting out the day a little warmer with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures are slightly cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties with temperatures in the lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible this morning before 9 AM. Just plan to use your low beams and allow some extra time to get to your destination if you encounter patchy dense fog. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover spreading in from west to east. We are watching a disturbance to our west that is producing heavy rainfall in parts of southeast Texas this morning. With high pressure moving away from our area, we will continue to see southeasterly winds today giving us warm temperatures and slightly higher humidity levels. We will introduce a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm in parts of west Alabama. Areas likely to see a shower or storm include Lamar, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, and Tuscaloosa counties. Areas farther east will likely remain dry. Best times to see an isolated shower or storm will be from 2 PM - 10 PM. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up quickly into the lower 80s by noon. Highs today are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Widely Scattered Showers/Storms Possible Thursday: We will likely start Thursday morning off mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to start in the mid to upper 60s with a chance for some patchy fog in a few spots. We will likely end up with a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms tomorrow. Best chance for rain will likely occur in west Alabama. Main threats from any storm will be heavy rainfall and lightning. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph. It’ll feel a little humid tomorrow, but it won’t feel uncomfortable.

Mostly Dry Friday and Saturday: Most of the moisture across the Southeast will likely shift farther to our west as we finish out the week. It means we will likely stay mostly dry on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances only around 10-20% with the best spots to see rain in far northwest Alabama. We will likely end up with a partly cloudy sky for both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain warm in the mid to upper 60s. Weather should be great if you plan on being out Friday night to watch some high school football. Temperatures Friday evening will cool from the lower 80s to the mid to upper 70s by 8 PM.

College Football Weather: The weather is looking decent for all college football games this weekend. Alabama has a big game hosting Ole Miss Saturday afternoon. Plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff. It should remain mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by the end of the game. Good idea to grab some sunscreen and a hat to stay cool. UAB will finally play at home at Protective Stadium at 6 PM against Liberty. Weather should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Kickoff temperatures should start in the low to mid 80s and cool into the 70s by the end of the game. Auburn will travel to LSU to play a big game Saturday night. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll feel muggy in Baton Rouge with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Most of the game should stay dry.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front for early next week. Rain chances could increase a little Sunday, but I think most of the storms that fire up will remain isolated. Higher rain chances are possible Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves through our state. Rain chances are up to 40% for Monday. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the lower 80s Monday. Most of the rain will move through our area Monday leaving us mostly dry for the middle part of next week. The GFS model holds on to some wrap around moisture behind the system. We’ll leave a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm for the middle part of next week, but I don’t see any signs of any significant wet weather. Temperatures will be closer to average next week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows cooling back into the 50s. Humidity levels may drop behind the cold front as well.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Sam continues to spin in the Central Atlantic. Sam remains very powerful with winds up to 130 mph as of 4 AM, but satellite imagery is hinting it may briefly weaken as it forms a new eyewall. The good news with Sam is that it will not directly impact any land areas over the next five days. It will move east of Bermuda and eventually move out into the Northern Atlantic. The only issue with Sam is that it could produce rough surf and a rip current threat along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast this weekend. We continue to monitor two tropical waves out in the eastern Atlantic. Wave that is closer to Africa has a high chance to become our next tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. If it gets a name, it will be called Victor. The other wave nearby has lowered to a 50% chance for tropical development over the next couple of days. Interaction with the wave to the east will likely reduce its potential to develop in the short term. Rest of the tropics remain quiet with no signs of any U.S. impacts over the next five to seven days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

