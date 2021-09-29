Alabama House approves prison construction bill that includes $400M from Covid relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama House approved a bill allowing the state to use $400 million of Covid relief money to build new prisons.

Legislators also decided on a prison construction plan that includes two new prisons in Elmore and Escambia counties and the possibility of rebuilding Tutwiler Prison in Wetumpka.

BREAKING: House passes 3 financial bills for prison construction. HB 6 which appropriates $154M from the GF passed moments ago with 78 yeas, 22 nays, 2 ab. 2 reform bills are still on table. House is in recess for an hour @WBRCnews — Jenn Horton (@jennwbrc) September 29, 2021

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday released the following statement regarding the passage of the Prison Infrastructure Bill Package in the Alabama House of Representatives:

“Addressing our decades-long prison infrastructure challenges is not easy, but sometimes, doing the right thing and the hard thing are one in the same. This is not a victory lap because there is more legislative work to be done this week; this is the halfway point for the prison construction bills. I am extremely proud of the members of the Alabama House of Representatives for their hard work and support. Chairman Steve Clouse has proven instrumental in crafting the bills, moving them through committee and carrying them on the floor. The work done today will help lead to solutions that will greatly benefit all Alabamians for decades to come. I offer my sincerest thanks to the members, and I continue to offer any resource needed in the next few days to get this across the finish line.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

