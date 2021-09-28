Woman accused of killing loved one, wounding her baby appears in court

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman accused of shooting her loved one and her own baby appeared in court Tuesday.

Lashana Henderson was in court for only about a half an hour.

Henderson faces capital murder charges in the death of Willie Haywood, Jr. and assault charges because he was holding her two-month-old baby, who was also wounded at the time of the shooting.

Judge Joanne Jannik found probable cause for the capital murder charge against Henderson to remain in place.

Jason Mellown, an investigator with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, was the only person who testified. He said Henderson told authorities she was arguing with Haywood because he was “talking ugly to her.”

During a call to 911, Mellown said she told dispatchers that she didn’t know the safety was off. Henderson said she intended to fire a warning shot into the wall, but hit Haywood while he was holding their baby, according to Mellown.

This happened in the home Henderson and Haywood shared in Holt on September 5. He was not the child’s biological father, but was considered a caregiver to the baby. A member of Haywood’s family spoke to WBRC outside of court.

“We just want justice served. Just because you have a gun, you don’t have the right to shoot a gun,” said Haywood’s sister Stephanie Felton.

Henderson will remain in jail on no bond right now. Her case will also be held over for a grand jury to consider. We’re told that her child’s condition is improving and stable.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.