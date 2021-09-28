Viral Update: Waffle House employee HS student heads to college

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a story that went viral in Birmingham earlier this year. When we last talked to Timothy Harrison, he had just graduated from Woodlawn High School. Fast forward - he’s now settling into life as a college student at Lawson State Community College.

“This was definitely an opportunity that presented itself because I was definitely not planning on going to college,” said Harrison.

Just a few months ago, Harrison’s story captured the hearts of so many. The hardworking Waffle House employee showed up to work on the day of his high school graduation ready to start his shift. He wasn’t sure how he would get to his big moment. His coworkers and customers stepped in to get his cap and gown and get him across town to turn his tassel just in time.

And then, something special happened again.

“Every time I hear a news story like this, I try to look at what’s next. What’s the end - what’s in the future for this person. Listening to this news story, I didn’t hear any plans for college,” said Dr. Kesha James, Director of Distance Education.

Staff at Lawson State Community College immediately jumped into action to get him a scholarship, enrolled, and settled.

Harrison says his story is one that shows the impact of kindness and the hustle of someone chasing their dreams.

“Something I’m thankful and grateful,” said Harrison. “Do the very best I can. Take every chance I get and go past my limits.”

Harrison is studying business and finance and says classes are going well so far. He’s not working at Waffle House now so he can focus on his schoolwork, but he says he may go back and work during the summer.

