UAB urologist debunks myths about COVID vaccines causing reproductive issues in men

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard many reports debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines impacting women’s reproductive health, but misinformation continues to circulate about how they impact men’s health.

This misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines continues to be a problem, and it’s fueling rumors that the shots have a negative impact on men’s reproductive health, but doctors stress there is no evidence that the COVID vaccines harm the male reproductive system.

A lot of this misinformation is being passed around on social media.

Assistant Professor of Urology at UAB, Dr. Adam Baumgarten, said some of his patients have asked if the COVID vaccine will cause erectile dysfunction or infertility.

The short answer is no, and Baumgarten stresses that actually contracting the virus would be far more harmful to a man’s sexual health than the vaccine.

He said a recent study looked at male patients who had recently died from COVID-19, and there was evidence suggesting the virus caused issues in their reproductive health.

“COVID-19 was seen in patients in both penile tissue and testicular tissue a long time after their COVID diagnosis, and that’s what we think that could possibly be a reason why men … some men are developing erectile issues, or fertility issues after COVID-19 infection, but we have not seen any of this just from COVID vaccination,” Baumgarten said.

Doctors encourage patients to do their research before getting the COVID vaccine, but say it’s important they get their information from reputable sources.

