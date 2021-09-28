LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Katrina Windsor
Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving

Latest News

Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day
Evidence of human habitation was found inside a highway overpass that caught fire in Sacramento...
Overpass fire reveals that someone was living in California bridge
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on presidential center