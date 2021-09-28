LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shelby County Schools to return to mask optional policy

(waff)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools will return to mask optional for all schools and facilities beginning Thursday, September 30, 2021.

School leaders said the percent of positive cases of COVID-19 has decreased.

Masks are still required on school buses. The school district will continue all other COVID-19 mitigation strategies including distancing as much as possible, frequent hand washing, cleaning and fogging buildings with hospital grade cleaning solutions, increased ventilation, and upgrades to current air systems.

The following protocols will be implemented:

  • Students who test positive must remain home for 10 days.
  • Students who are in quarantine from an outside of school exposure must follow ADPH’s quarantine guidance.
  • Students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 such as: loss of taste or smell, unexplained cough, fever, vomiting and/or diarrhea should stay home and contact your physician or consider testing for COVID-19. Contact your school nurse if guidance is needed.

Parents will be notified of their students’ increased risk for COVID-19 due to an exposure to a positive case. However, students will not be required to stay home from school unless they become symptomatic.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Head start closing
UPDATE: JCCEO Head Start Center in Crestwood set to reopen
Katrina Windsor
Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities

Latest News

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
COVID-19 patient returns home after three month hospital stay
COVID-19 patient returns home after three month hospital stay
Birmingham looking to install new interstate lighting on I-59/20
Birmingham looking to install new interstate lighting on I-59/20
People living at the Adona Apartment Complex in Birmingham said they’ve been without water for...
‘I don’t feel like I should have to live like an animal’: Residents at Adona Apartments say they’ve been without water for several days