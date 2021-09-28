LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train at crossing on Vanderbilt Rd.
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog

Latest News

A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
Head start closing
JCCEO Head Start Center closed indefinitely leaving parents scrambling to find childcare, how you can help
Power poll
Power poll indicates Birmingham business support for vaccine mandates
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance