LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Own a piece of UA’s Julia Tutwiler Hall

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Julia Tutwiler Hall, on the University of Alabama campus, will be torn down to make way for a new facility. You can now own a piece of the Hall.

University leaders are now selling keepsakes from the southwest corner of the campus. The dorm has housed students since 1960.

Construction of the new Tutwiler Residence Hall is underway on campus.

The new 365,000 square foot dorm will replace the existing Tutwiler Residence Hall, which is located adjacent to this site.

The commemorative keepsake purchases will support future housing scholarships. There are three options: Custom paver for new Tutwiler, room numbers or a commemorative brick.

Click here if you want to see the items or order one.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Katrina Windsor
Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving

Latest News

Own a piece of Tutwiler
Own a piece of Tutwiler
We’re days away from ushering in a new era for Birmingham and UAB football with the opening of...
Here’s a look at the journey of Birmingham’s new downtown stadium
New stadium could spark more new development for north Birmingham
McFarland expansion
Major roadwork planned for part of Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard