Own a piece of UA’s Julia Tutwiler Hall

TUCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Julia Tutwiler Hall, on the University of Alabama campus, will be torn down to make way for a new facility. You can now own a piece of the Hall.

University leaders are now selling keepsakes from the southwest corner of the campus. The dorm has housed students since 1960.

Construction of the new Tutwiler Residence Hall is underway on campus.

The new 365,000 square foot dorm will replace the existing Tutwiler Residence Hall, which is located adjacent to this site.

The commemorative keepsake purchases will support future housing scholarships. There are three options: Custom paver for new Tutwiler, room numbers or a commemorative brick.

