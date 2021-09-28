New stadium could spark more new development for north Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from the opening of Protective Stadium. We’re On Your Side with what the stadium could mean for development on the side of North Birmingham.

The Northside has suffered from blight but with new projects underway, local leaders hope to see the area grow.

We know plans are underway to transform the old Carraway hospital site into Northside Park which will be a multi-use development with office, retail, residential and entertainment space. City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn believes the project will spark more growth beyond Carraway and reinvestment into the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Ultimately we need reinvestment in the homes in that area. Folks moving in, fixing up these historic homes and just actively participating making the neighborhood a thriving community,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn tells us part of the agreement with the new stadium is a community benefit agreement where tax proceeds go into the city’s neighborhood revitalization fund to address issues throughout the city.

