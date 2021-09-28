Mugshots anticipates booming weekend with Protective Stadium home opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from the first home game of the season at Protective Stadium, and local businesses are excited about the influx of guests coming to the area.

We spoke to a restaurant manager who’s hopeful about the impact this coming weekend will have.

The manager at Mugshots said he knows this weekend is going to be a boom for business, and he said they’ve been preparing for it for months.

“When we learned that UAB would be holding their home games in the new stadium, and that they were in fact going to be able to open up this year, we did everything that we could right off the bat to get in touch with UAB Athletics to try to align ourselves, or associate ourselves with a reputable program like that,” said Area Manager for Mugshots, Kenneth Patterson.

Gates to Protective Stadium will open on Oct. 2 for UAB’s football home opener.

Patterson anticipates the impact on business will be huge.

“This is a big event. The city spent a ton of money getting this stadium up for us, and we want to take full advantage you know of each weekend, of each event. My understanding is that it’s not just going to be UAB home games there, but in the future, we’re going to see a lot of events. So, the volume is definitely going to increase,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the home opener will be a great opportunity to introduce the brand to people who have never heard of Mugshots before.

He calls it a blessing, especially during this pandemic.

“So many restaurants have been hurting since the pandemic guidelines began back a year and a half, two years ago, and so we feel like this is sort of our first moment to come out of that, and with the increased volume with the stadium, the sky’s the limit in terms of our weekend sales, and so that obviously brings a huge boost,” Patterson said.

Many restaurants in our area have been struggling to hire and retain employees during this pandemic, but Patterson said he’s been able to bring back most of the staff.

He said they’re prepared and will be ready to go when football fans descend on the area this weekend.

