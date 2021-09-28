Mountain Brook city council appoints acting police chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new acting chief has been appointed to the Mountain Brook Police Department (MBPD), according to a press release.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the Mountain Brook City Council appointed Deputy Chief Jaye Loggins to the role of Acting Chief of the Mountain Brook Police Department. This announcement comes after the retirement announcement of Chief Ted Cook, MBPD’s 5th Chief of Police.

The release also contains an extensive amount of background information on Loggins. The release is as follows:

“Acting Chief Loggins has been employed with the Mountain Brook PD since 1996 and has served and supervised at every level of operation throughout the department; including promotion to executive management and oversight of the daily operations of the Agency at the ranks of Captain and most recently, Deputy Chief. Acting Chief Loggins graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a degree in Justice Science in 2001. Loggins will also receive his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Jacksonville State University in 2022. Acting Chief Loggins is a recipient of the FBI LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Academy) Trilogy Award and is a graduate of FBI L.E.E.D.S. Acting Chief Loggins has also completed the APSLA (Alabama Public Safety Leadership Academy) and MPACT (The Managers Preparing to Accomplish Change Today) programs. Acting Chief Loggins graduated from the Alabama Advanced Criminal Justice Academy (AACJA) at the Montgomery Police Department in 1996. Since becoming a member of the force, his leadership and skills have been recognized by the Agency as a tremendous asset - earning him several awards including the rare feat, “Officer of the Year” twice. Acting Chief Loggins was a longstanding member of the Tactical Operations Unit where he received advanced training at the federal, state, and local levels as a Certified Tactical Operator.”

MBPD says they “would like to thank Acting Chief Loggins for his continued leadership and congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”

Loggins’ appointment to Acting Chief is effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

