LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mountain Brook city council appoints acting police chief

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new acting chief has been appointed to the Mountain Brook Police Department (MBPD), according to a press release.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the Mountain Brook City Council appointed Deputy Chief Jaye Loggins to the role of Acting Chief of the Mountain Brook Police Department. This announcement comes after the retirement announcement of Chief Ted Cook, MBPD’s 5th Chief of Police.

The release also contains an extensive amount of background information on Loggins. The release is as follows:

“Acting Chief Loggins has been employed with the Mountain Brook PD since 1996 and has served and supervised at every level of operation throughout the department; including promotion to executive management and oversight of the daily operations of the Agency at the ranks of Captain and most recently, Deputy Chief. Acting Chief Loggins graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a degree in Justice Science in 2001. Loggins will also receive his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Jacksonville State University in 2022. Acting Chief Loggins is a recipient of the FBI LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Academy) Trilogy Award and is a graduate of FBI L.E.E.D.S. Acting Chief Loggins has also completed the APSLA (Alabama Public Safety Leadership Academy) and MPACT (The Managers Preparing to Accomplish Change Today) programs. Acting Chief Loggins graduated from the Alabama Advanced Criminal Justice Academy (AACJA) at the Montgomery Police Department in 1996. Since becoming a member of the force, his leadership and skills have been recognized by the Agency as a tremendous asset - earning him several awards including the rare feat, “Officer of the Year” twice. Acting Chief Loggins was a longstanding member of the Tactical Operations Unit where he received advanced training at the federal, state, and local levels as a Certified Tactical Operator.”

MBPD says they “would like to thank Acting Chief Loggins for his continued leadership and congratulate him on this great accomplishment.”

Loggins’ appointment to Acting Chief is effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train at crossing on Vanderbilt Rd.
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog

Latest News

WBRC evening weather
FIRST ALERT: Warmer afternoons, possible isolated storms by the end of the week
Former viral Waffle House employee enrolls at Lawson State
Viral Update: Waffle House employee HS student heads to college
Combining shots
Questions about multiple vaccinations
Springville leaders considering garbage collection changes
Springville leaders considering garbage collection changes