BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a train accident Tuesday morning according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service.

It happened on Boise Avenue and 31st Street SW before 10:00 a.m.

BFRS crews said they responded to a call of pedestrian versus train. The man died on the scene.

Norfolk Southern is investigating the accident.

