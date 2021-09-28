Major roadwork planned for part of Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An upcoming road improvement project on US Highway 82 is also the first major Rebuild Alabama Act Project in Tuscaloosa County this Fall.

It calls for more than two and a half miles of improvements on McFarland Boulevard from I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa to Highway 69 North in Northport.

“US-82 serves so many people and so many businesses and it’s one of those things we have to improve upon, especially with the number of people who are moving to Tuscaloosa,” ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams said.

A travel lane will be added in both east and west directions. That should make it easier for drivers to get to businesses.

“They’re going to fix it. So, to try and make it easier for everybody and with all the traffic going on,” according to Chandra Amerson who drives on highway 82 to get back and forth from work.

A shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians is also part of the plan. Money from an increase in the state gas tax several years ago is paying for the project costing just under $34 million.

“During this project, we’ll have two lanes open at all times throughout the project. But we want people to be mindful of the workers where workers are out to make sure you not driving distracted through the work zone,” McWilliams added.

The Project will begin sometime in mid to late November. It’s expected to continue until Summer of 2024.

