LPSO busts man using commercial bus system to illegally move drugs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested a man who was illegally moving drugs using a commercial bus system.

According to authorities, they learned about a male suspect trafficking illegal narcotics from out of state into Louisiana. As the investigation continued they realized the suspect was using a commercial bus to transport the narcotics.

Detectives learned about a bus passing through Livingston Parish, on that bus, they located 2.95 lbs of cocaine. The estimated street value is $100,000.

Man uses bus system to move around illegal narcotics.
Man uses bus system to move around illegal narcotics.(LPSO)

During the bust, they also arrested 48-year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga from South Carolina.

48 year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga
48 year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga(LPSO)

He was charged with schedule II CDS (cocaine).

The investigation is ongoing.

