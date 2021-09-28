LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local elementary school testing students for COVID-19

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norwood Elementary is one of the schools opting in to UAB’s sentinel testing program to find out how much COVID-19 is going around schools. We heard from Norwood’s principal on how it will work.

We know people can have COVID-19 and not show symptoms. The sentinel testing program will allow greater insight into how quickly the virus spreads in schools among students, faculty and staff.

The people who opt into participating at Norwood Elementary will be tested weekly; other schools in the program may have different testing schedules. The data from schools that sign up for the program can also be used to help compare mitigation strategies, but only with parental consent.

“Please look for that paperwork to come home, we have to have your consent because they are minors. We have to have your parental consent to test your students once a week,” said Dr. Sakema Porterfield , Norwood Elementary Principal.

Parents will be notified by email or by phone of the results weekly.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police say a 28-year-old has died after she was shot while driving.
Woman dies after being shot while driving
There is a heavy police presence at a railroad crossing on Vanderbilt Rd. in Birmingham.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train at crossing on Vanderbilt Rd.
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Matthew Williamson, 37
Pleasant Grove man accused of various crimes; found sleeping in pile of chicken fingers, snacks and meth
Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning.
Birmingham PD: Man shot, killed while walking his dog

Latest News

Power poll
Power poll indicates Birmingham business support for vaccine mandates
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Debut of Protective Stadium: How we got here
Debut of Protective Stadium: How we got here
Mountain Brook city council appoints acting police chief