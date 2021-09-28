Local elementary school testing students for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Norwood Elementary is one of the schools opting in to UAB’s sentinel testing program to find out how much COVID-19 is going around schools. We heard from Norwood’s principal on how it will work.

We know people can have COVID-19 and not show symptoms. The sentinel testing program will allow greater insight into how quickly the virus spreads in schools among students, faculty and staff.

The people who opt into participating at Norwood Elementary will be tested weekly; other schools in the program may have different testing schedules. The data from schools that sign up for the program can also be used to help compare mitigation strategies, but only with parental consent.

“Please look for that paperwork to come home, we have to have your consent because they are minors. We have to have your parental consent to test your students once a week,” said Dr. Sakema Porterfield , Norwood Elementary Principal.

Parents will be notified by email or by phone of the results weekly.

