‘I don’t feel like I should have to live like an animal’: Residents at Adona Apartments say they’ve been without water for several days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People living at the Adona Apartment Complex in Birmingham said they’ve been without water for several days.

Many have contacted WBRC hoping to find out what’s taking so long to restore service.

The apartment complex said two main water pumps were stolen and the system had over $10,000 worth of damage.

They say they’ve fixed that part, but getting water to residents is taking longer than expected.

Those who live there said they just want hot, running water.

Mark murphy has been living at Adona Apartments, formerly known as The Park at Callington and Carlyle, for the past two years.

He said there has been nothing but problems ever since he moved in.

“They leave trash outside for rats and roaches running around, gas gets cut off, so we don’t have no hot water in the wintertime, and the water go off about every three months,” Murphy said.

Tenants said the water has been off since Tuesday of last week, creating unsanitary, unacceptable, and inconvenient conditions.

“Going to friend’s house. You don’t even want to know what we do to use the bathroom,” Murphy said.

“Every night, I’ve just been going to Walmart, buying distilled water. I’ve been pouring it in the back of the toilet just to flush it. It takes a gallon to do that, so just imagine how much that adds up. People have children out here. They can’t wash their clothes. It’s ridiculous,” said Terrence Howell.

The Jefferson County Health Department (JCDH) has received a total of 11 complaints about Adona Apartments since Sept. 23.

JCDH inspectors are currently investigating those complaints, but some tenants are ready to leave now.

“I have to pay a $300 transfer fee, and I don’t understand why I should have to pay a $300 transfer fee for an unsanitary situation that has nothing to do with me period. I don’t feel like I should have to live like an animal,” said Anthony Hale.

“My lease is actually ending in about a month and I’m actually planning on moving out, so I’m looking forward to that more than you know. I just wish people would take care of people better, and I wish people like management and landowners would do their job and take care of their own,” said Chris Crowley.

We checked back in with residents, and they said the water was on briefly, but it’s back off tonight.

We spoke with a lawyer who said landlords have a legal obligation to provide clean, running water to tenants, so they may be able to sue.

If you’re running into issues with your rental property, you can call the Legal Services of Alabama call center at 866-456-5995.

You can also find more renter’s rights here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.