Fultondale Police chief to retire after 35 years in law enforcement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chief D.P. Smith of the Fultondale Police Department will retire at the end of the year.

“Chief Smith is a man of great character and will be greatly missed by us. He is personally responsible for many great officers coming to our department. We hope he enjoys his well deserved retirement,” The department said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday.

Chief Smith began his career with the Birmingham Police Department in 1986. He retired from BPD and moved to the Fultondale Police Department in 2006 and was promoted to chief in 2015.

Chief Smith’s final day with the department will be November 4, 2021.

