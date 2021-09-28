First Alert for warmer temperatures this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day with temperatures in the upper 50s along and north of I-20 with everyone else in the lower 60s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots. If you encounter dense fog with visibility less than a half mile, make sure you slow down and use your low beams. Any fog that has developed this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows us dry with a few clouds trying to move into our area. We are noticing more cloud cover out to our west thanks to a weak disturbance in place. Best chance to see showers today will be in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. I think we will remain mostly dry today with some extra clouds moving through our area. There’s a 10% chance for a stray shower in our far southwestern counties this afternoon. Areas that could see a stray shower or storm today will be in Greene, Hale, Pickens, and Lamar counties. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s by noon. Plan for a high temperature today around 86°F. Winds will remain light from the west at 5-10 mph.

First Alert for Isolated Showers Wednesday: We will likely start Wednesday morning off dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some spots. Latest weather models are hinting that a few isolated showers or storms could impact west Alabama tomorrow afternoon. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower tomorrow afternoon and evening for areas west of I-65. Temperatures will trend above average tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel a little muggier, but it won’t feel super uncomfortable with high humidity levels.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing chances to see isolated showers and storms this week. Best chance to see rain across Central Alabama this week will remain in west-northwest Alabama. Our highest rain chance could occur on Thursday as models hint as showers and storms developing in parts of west Alabama. Rain chance on Thursday has increased to 30%. Rain chances will remain around 20% for Wednesday, Friday, and into the weekend. Cloud cover is forecast to increase, so plan for a mostly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Dew points will be elevated in the mid 60s meaning it will feel a little muggy outside. The super dry air we experienced late last week is out of here. Any threat from an isolated shower or storm will be heavy rainfall and lightning.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking mostly dry with only an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above average for both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day. I would not cancel any outdoor events. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App if you plan on being outside. Saturday is looking drier than Sunday. Best rain chance will likely occur in north Alabama. Isolated storms will be possible for anyone in Central Alabama Sunday as moisture levels begin to increase across the state.

Rain Chances Increase Next Week: A weak cold front will begin to move into Central Alabama early next week giving us higher rain chances. Plan for a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Widely scattered showers and storm chances could continue into the middle part of next week.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor four disturbances in the Atlantic. Sam remains a powerful hurricane in the Central Atlantic. As of 4 AM, it has strengthened back into a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. It will likely remain a major hurricane for the next couple of days as it moves to the northwest. Good news is that it will not impact the United States. It could brush by Bermuda by this weekend as it moves to the east of the island. It will likely generate rough surf and a rip current threat along the East Coast this weekend.

We continue to monitor the remnants of Peter that continue to spin east of Bermuda. It has a medium chance to redevelop into a tropical depression or storm. The other two systems are located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and have a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in a couple of days. If these two storms get a name, it will be Teresa and Victor. The last name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane list is Wanda. If more names are required, we will have to use an alternate list. Gut is telling me we will likely have to use the new list of names. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th.

