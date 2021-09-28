Excavation of historic Red Mountain Park mine complete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An exciting and historic hiking tour is coming to Red Mountain Park.

Ishkooda No. 13, an iron-ore mine dating back to 1873, has been fully excavated and will officially open to the public with a hiking tour Saturday, October 2.

While steel bars have been installed to ensure public safety, visitors can view the mine’s exterior and learn about its extensive history, from the property’s original purchase by Baylis Grace – one of Jefferson County’s earliest industrialists – to the Eureka Company’s early drift mining to TCI’s—and later US Steel’s—acquisition and slope mining.

“It’s a great opportunity. The No. 13 site is the earliest and perhaps best example of the evolution of mining on the property,” notes Red Mountain Park Executive Director, T.C. McLemore. “People can walk up and feel this 60-degree air soaring from the entrance. You can step back and really imagine what mining life was like. Red Mountain Park continues to uncover Birmingham’s once-lost history.”

Jeff Newman, Co-founder of Underground Birmingham and local mining expert, said the reopening of No. 13 is an opportunity for Birmingham citizens and surrounding communities to understand the city’s industrial past.

He discovered the mine for himself at age 16 back in 1969.

“It was wide open, and you could walk right in,” Newman said. At the time, the railroad gate and tracks remained intact, so he drove his car directly into the mine’s entrance. “All I could think was, ‘Wow. This is really cool.’”

