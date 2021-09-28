COVID-19 patient returns home after three month hospital stay

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Warrior Champion admitted he wasn’t very worried about coronavirus until he tested positive for it. That was in early July. Soon after that, he was taken to the hospital.

After several months in the hospital, beginning Tuesday, he’s able to continue his recovery back home surrounded by loved ones.

Nurses rolled Champion out of DCH Northport in a wheelchair Tuesday afternoon. He waived briefly to WBRC cameras before talking about his hospital stay.

“To tell you the truth, we’re all warriors out here at this hospital today cause these people did an awesome job,” Champion explained.

The 55-year-old COVID-19 survivor won the fight that he feared might take his life.

“You see bad things and you feel bad things. And there’s times you just don’t want do it anymore. There’s just times you want to give up over this stuff,” Champion continued.

Champion’s three month hospital stay included collapsed lungs and time on a ventilator among other struggles.

“It’s just been very hard. I don’t know what to say. Just very hard not knowing what was going to happen.”

Champion credited his faith and support from family and friends that’s helped get him to this point in his recovery.

“I think about these people that didn’t make it. And it hurts, there’s a kind of sorriness for people that’s lost loved ones through this. The only thing I can say is there’s opportunities to get shots and things that can help you in this world today with it. Take advantage of that,” he went on to say.

Champion said he still faces months of recovering at home before he’s close to being back to normal. He felt blessed to have that opportunity in front of him.

