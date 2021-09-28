LawCall
Birmingham’s Red Mountain Theatre wins Tony Award for ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Red Mountain Theatre
Red Mountain Theatre(Red Mountain Theatre)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham took home a Tony Award on Sunday, Sept. 26, as part of the production team for Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” received 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Leading Actor in a Musical out of a total 14 nominations.

“Broadway is back and we are honored to be a part of this award-winning musical, thanks to the generosity of Kathryn & Raymond Harbert,” said Red Mountain Theatre Executive Director Keith Cromwell. “Congratulations to the entire production team on ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’. Producing this show was a great opportunity and we are thrilled at the show’s recognition.”

Set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France at the turn of the 20th century, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” tells the story of Christian, a young composer who falls in love with cabaret actress Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge.

The win marks the second Tony Award for Red Mountain Theatre and Kathryn & Raymond Harbert, which previously took home the Best Revival Of A Musical award for “Once on This Island” in 2018.

