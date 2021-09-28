LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham looking to install new interstate lighting on I-59/20

By Alan Collins
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have to travel through downtown Birmingham on the interstate, you know there is a lighting problem.

The city of Birmingham is expected to launch a pilot program to start bringing the lights back on to parts of I-59/20. The city is looking to spend about $2 million to put in almost 400 LED lights. The city has done this before, but vandals have continued to knock out the lights.

There should be more lights up and running on the interstate at night. Copper thieves have consistently attacked light poles to steal the copper wiring. The city put new lights in the median from Arkadelphia through the I-65 junction to make it more difficult for the crooks.

The proposed lights will be buried deeper and use aluminum to dissuade them.

The city realizes not having lights is a major safety issue. They hope to expand the program if it’s successful, but this will take time and money.

“Certainly at the end of this project, if it’s successful we can’t start striking million dollar checks to do additional lighting projects. This is going to be a process that will probably take, realistically take several years for us to resolve,” said Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham City Council.

The city council is expected to vote on the money next week. Work should begin soon. It’s expected to start around the Tallapoosa exit and go eastward to the 59/20 split.

Work should be finished by summer 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Head start closing
UPDATE: JCCEO Head Start Center in Crestwood set to reopen
Katrina Windsor
Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities

Latest News

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
COVID-19 patient returns home after three month hospital stay
COVID-19 patient returns home after three month hospital stay
People living at the Adona Apartment Complex in Birmingham said they’ve been without water for...
‘I don’t feel like I should have to live like an animal’: Residents at Adona Apartments say they’ve been without water for several days
Shelby County Schools to return to mask optional policy