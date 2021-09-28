LawCall
Are you getting a mental health checkup on your children?

By Sarah Verser
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors said keeping the lines of communication open is the most important thing to be able to know when your child is not balancing their emotions and academics along with the challenges happening in our world right now.

Dr. Paulette Rowe is a Psychotherapist and Certified Life Coach at Restoration Academy and Trinity Counseling and said we shouldn’t take children’s mental health for granted.

Dr. Rowe says some children are dealing with a lot including, “Anxiety and fear, among first graders all the way up to 12th grade.”

Dr. Rowe says the pandemic just amplified mental health issues including suicidal thoughts. Now that children are back to school in person, issues like bullying and low self-esteem are coming more into focus.

Rowe shows us some red flags to let you know children are in trouble including some ways to hopefully get your children to talk to you about issues.

In addition, Rowe says parents need to make sure they are also emotionally healthy. That’s an important way to help your children and make sure to do fun things with your child to help boost their spirits.

Click here for information from the CDC on children’s mental health.

